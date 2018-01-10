Meeting to focus on faith-based approach to recovery

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services has launched a program that has state officials partnering with faith-based communities across the state, with the goal of building a recovery network comprised of “compassionate and concerned citizens who are reaching out to those struggling with addicitions and connecting them to vital substance abuse services,” according to a press release.

On Tuesday January 30th, a meeting will be held at First Baptist Church of Clinton to discuss the substance-abuse issues facing our community and what can be done to combat them. During the meeting, which will be held from 6 to 8 pm on the 30th, attendees will have a chance to learn more about the disease of addiction and understand what recovery is, and how both affect the community and how it may be affecting members of your own congregation. Attendees will also have a chance to apply as a Certified Recovery Church OR a Faith-Based Organization in the state of Tennessee, as well as find out about the resources available in the area to support their congregation and community members struggling with addiction. Attendees will also learn more about Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions, their work, and how Tennessee churches and their congregations can support local efforts to curb substance abuse, and find out more about what strategies address the impact of drug abuse in the region.

Representatives from Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–ASAP–of Anderson County are expected to be there, along with several state officials from the Department’s Faith-Based Initiatives effort, Project Lifeline, and others, including First Baptist Church pastor Stan Elliott.

The event will be held Tuesday January 30th from 6 to 8 pm and the doors will open at 5:30 pm.

For information, contact Stephanie Strutner with ASAP at sastrutner@gmail.com; Project Lifeline Region 2 Recovery Coordinator Jason Goodman at jgoodman@metrodrug.org; the Director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Department of Mental health & Substance Abuse Dr. Monty Burks at Monty.Burks@tn.gov; the state’s Medical Director for the Division of Substance Abuse Services Dr. Stephen Loyd at Stephen.Loyd@tn.gov; or First Baptist Pastor Stan Elliott at stan@fbclinton.org.