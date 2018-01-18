Home / Obituaries / Mary Ellen Whitehead, age 76 of Lake City

Mary Ellen Whitehead, age 76 of Lake City

Mary Ellen Whitehead, age 76 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. Mary was born on March 7, 1941 in Alabama to the late James and Ida Lammers Morgan. Mary enjoyed reading, studying her bible, walking, and being outside. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Whitehead, son, Dial Whitehead, daughter, Patricia Whitehead, sister Neal Acker, and brother, Leroy Morgan.

Daughter                                 Vanessa Wyrick                                             Lake City

Grandson                                TJ Wyrick

Granddaughter                        Kristie Clark and Thomas Chadwick

Great Grandchildren               Tylor Byrne

                                                Mickeala Byrne and Timothy Anderson

Great Great Grandchildren     Nevaeh and Bryliegh Anderson

Sister                                       Elizabeth Morgan                                            Alabama

Brother                                    Vernin Morgan                                                Alabama

 

 

And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Pairs officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Fairview Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee on Friday, January 19, 2018 for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

