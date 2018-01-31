Man indicted in Union boat trailer thefts

A New Tazewell man was indicted earlier this month in Union County in connection to a string of boat trailer thefts that occurred last fall.

Joshua Stephen Collins is accused of stealing approximately $15,000 worth of boat trailers and was indicted earlier this month on one count of theft under $1000, two counts of theft of over $1000, and four counts of theft between $2500 and $10,000.

The thefts from the Beach Island and Waterside Marinas occurred between September and November of last year. The indictments come after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s department.