Latest closings & delays for Wednesday January 17th

Jim Harris

Due to the weather, Anderson County government offices will be closed on Wednesday January 17th.

Anderson County Schools will also be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to inclement weather.

Central Office is closed as well.

The Clinton City Schools will also be closed.

Campbell County Schools will be closed Wednesday as well.

Oak Ridge schools will be closed.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Anderson County Community Action…Boys & Girls Club of TN Valley…Knox County Schools…Knox County Government…Pellissippi State…Roane State…Roane County Schools…Roane County Courthouse 2 hours late…Union County schools…Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville schools…Campbell County Juvenile Court…Campbell County Commission will meet tonight at 6 pm after Tuesday’s meeting was postponed because of the weather.

