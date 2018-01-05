Home / Community Bulletin Board / LaFollette shelter remains open this weekend

LaFollette shelter remains open this weekend

Jim Harris

The cold-weather shelter opened by officials in LaFollette on New Year’s Day will remain open through Monday.

The shelter is in the old West LaFollette Elementary School building on West Beech Street, and was opened by city leaders as a refuge for those who might otherwise have had nowhere warm to go, whether because of homelessness or some other issue related to their home heating. The first night, fewer than 10 people utilized the shelter, which is being stocked by donations from area churches and residents, and since then, those numbers have been closer to 50 people each night.

With overnight lows expected to be in the low teens tonight and Saturday, the shelter will remain open this weekend.

