LaFollette opens cold-weather shelter

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

With last night’s temperatures bottoming out in the single digits and wind chills in some places well below zero, officials in LaFollette opened up a cold weather shelter on Monday afternoon.

The cafeteria at the LaFollette Community Center in the former home of the West Lafollette School on West Beech Street opened its doors at 5 pm to those without anyplace warm to go, whether due to homelessness or a lack of adequate heating. Local law enforcement officers were available to transport people to the shelter, which at one point was used by eight people overnight.

The shelter will remain open until temperatures climb back up above freezing, which could happen as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Local churches and other volunteers donated items like food, drinks, and sleeping bags to the effort.

