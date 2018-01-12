Home / Featured / Knox man who shot KPD officer added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted

Knox man who shot KPD officer added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted

Jim Harris
January 12, 2018

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Ronnie Lucas Wilson.

Wilson (DOB 4-7-86) is wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a police officer. On January 11th, a Knoxville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, striking him at least one time.

Wilson is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations and has a history of violence. Wilson should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

