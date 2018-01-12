Knox man who shot KPD officer added to TBI Top 10 Most Wanted

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Ronnie Lucas Wilson.

Wilson (DOB 4-7-86) is wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a police officer. On January 11th, a Knoxville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, striking him at least one time.

Wilson is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations and has a history of violence. Wilson should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.