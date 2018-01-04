Home / Local News / Kentucky man arrested shortly after alleged robbery

Jim Harris

A Kentucky man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with a robbery at Union Bank in Jellico.

No employees or customers were injured during the incident, which occurred shortly before 11:30 am Friday. Jellico Police apprehended the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Thomas Franklin Bullen of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky within about ten minutes of the heist.

He currently faces local charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft over $1000 but the case has been turned over to federal investigators, who will likely file federal charges.

Bullen is scheduled to appear in Campbell County General Sessions Court on Tuesday.

