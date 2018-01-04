Home / Community Bulletin Board / “Keeping Abreast of Your Health” focus of Tuesday Roane event

“Keeping Abreast of Your Health” focus of Tuesday Roane event

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 3 Views

Roane County’s UT Extension Office will host a Women’s Health & Wellness Expo on Tuesday January 10th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County at 521 Devonia Street in Harriman, with a focus on “Keeping Abreast of Your Health.”

Free activities include health screenings, classes and workshops, community resources and lunch.

Community Resource tables will be set up throughout Tuesday’s event, which will begin in the morning at 10 am with a workshop entitled “Breast Cancer Awareness: Learn the Facts & Your Risk-Get Screened” getting things started at 10 am.

That will be followed by an Overview of Local Breast Cancer Statistics and a workshop on “Nutrition During Treatment and Beyond.”

A lunch will bserved at 11:50 am and the afternoon session begins at 12:30 pm with a workshop called “Breast Health 101” presented by a representative of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee.

Officials from the Roane UT Extension office and the Roane County Health Department will discuss an “Overview of Local Health Programs” at 1 pm and the afternoon concludes at 1:30 pm with a workshop called “Keep on Keeping On: Caring for Yourself During a Cancer Diagnosis” presented by Ridgeview Behavioral Health.

For more information, call Roane County UT Extension at 865-376-5558.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TVA asks electric power customers to reduce use due to frigid temps

TVA announced today that the extremely cold weather has caused a critical power supply situation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved