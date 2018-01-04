“Keeping Abreast of Your Health” focus of Tuesday Roane event

Roane County’s UT Extension Office will host a Women’s Health & Wellness Expo on Tuesday January 10th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Free Medical Clinic of Roane County at 521 Devonia Street in Harriman, with a focus on “Keeping Abreast of Your Health.”

Free activities include health screenings, classes and workshops, community resources and lunch.

Community Resource tables will be set up throughout Tuesday’s event, which will begin in the morning at 10 am with a workshop entitled “Breast Cancer Awareness: Learn the Facts & Your Risk-Get Screened” getting things started at 10 am.

That will be followed by an Overview of Local Breast Cancer Statistics and a workshop on “Nutrition During Treatment and Beyond.”

A lunch will bserved at 11:50 am and the afternoon session begins at 12:30 pm with a workshop called “Breast Health 101” presented by a representative of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee.

Officials from the Roane UT Extension office and the Roane County Health Department will discuss an “Overview of Local Health Programs” at 1 pm and the afternoon concludes at 1:30 pm with a workshop called “Keep on Keeping On: Caring for Yourself During a Cancer Diagnosis” presented by Ridgeview Behavioral Health.

For more information, call Roane County UT Extension at 865-376-5558.