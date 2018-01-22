Kathy Burchfield, age 61 of Andersonville passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Throughout Kathy’s life she was loved animals, gardening, taking care of people, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. For many years Kathy was the Director of Nursing at Greenfield Assisted Living in Oak Ridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle McGhee and Patsy Taylor; brothers, Darrell McGhee, Terry McGhee, and Danny McGhee; sister, Karen Irby; granddaughter, Whitney Milen.
She is survived by:
Fiance…………… Robert Labus of OH
Children…………. Franklin Milen & wife Robertta of Oliver Springs
Grandchildren……. Franklin Shelley, Erica Taylor, Zackery Milen, Dakota Milen, Madison Milen, Matthew West, Landon York, Austin York, Macy York, Brandy York, Katie York, Aaron York, Taylor Milen, Walter Tyler Milen, & Colby Hoover
4 Great Granchildren
Sisters……………. Betty McGhee & her children Jason McGhee, Dustin
Brother……………. Lloyd McGhee
Special friends whom she considered family….. Barbara Seiber
Nephews………. Rick Crowley, Greg Greene, and James Powers
Niece……………. Jasmine Donaldson
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2017 at Holley
Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel. Her burial
will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral
Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com