Jerry Norwood Brantley went home to Jesus and loved ones who preceded him on January 27, 2018 after being ill for several months. He was born on the 4th of May, 1931 in Vidalia, Georgia, graduated from Vidalia High School in 1948, served overseas in Korea in the US Army and graduated from Southern Tech. He moved to work in Tennessee in 1957

for Union Carbide and retired from ORNL-Martin Marietta after 33 years of service. He was married to his wife of 55 years, Calvia Ann Scruggs in February 1958 who preceded him in death in June of 2013. He was preceded also in death by his oldest son, Randall Brantley. He is survived by daughter Loura Coope of Maryville, TN, and husband Alan, daughter Jerrianne Tschopp of Clinton, TN and husband Matt and son Calvin Brantley of Dayton, TN and wife Jhonna.

Also survived by his grandchildren, Nikki Brantley Brewer and husband Jason, granddaughter Tamara Brantley McGhee and husband Shane, granddaughter Jessica Howell and husband Mike, granddaughter Jennifer Jarvis and husband Tim, granddaughter Brianna Brantley, granddaughter Hailey Tschopp, granddaughter Ruthie Brown, grandson William Brown, grandson Jacob Tschopp, grandson Kyle Tschopp and wife Ashley, granddaughter Kim Carmichael and husband Jason.

He was survived also by 7 great-grandchildren,

Jackson and Ryley Brewer

Hailey, Audrey and Keegan McGhee

Keelyn and Kendal Jarvis

Arrangements are as follows:



Receiving friends will be at St. Mark United Methodist Church on Thursday evening, February 1 6:00-8:00 PM

252 N. Main Street

Clinton, TN 37716

Burial will be Friday morning, February 2 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens

640 Oliver Springs HWY

Clinton, TN 37716

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.