Jerry Jenkins, age 79 of Clinton passed away at his residence on January 10, 2018.  Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Grace Baptist Church.  He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Jewel Webster.

He is survived by:

Loving wife……………           Carolyn Jenkins of Clinton

Son…………………………..      Tyler Jenkins & wife Charlene of Oak Ridge

Granddaughter……….         Chasity Jenkins of Clinton

 

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 pm, Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Danny Light officiating.  Jerry’s graveside will be private at Grandview Memorial Garden.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

