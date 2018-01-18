Janice Carroll Lisenbee, age 63 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at her residence. Janice was born on February 25, 1954 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rulie and Ellen Byrge Carroll. Janice was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by two baby sisters, and grandson Gavin Rulie Benbeneck.

Survivors:

Husband Terry Lisenbee Oliver Springs

Son Barry Lisenbee and Cara Hagertown, MD

Daughter Jennifer Lea Lisenbee Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Haily Lynn Lisenbee

Sierra Nicole Lisenbee

Sabra Cheyenne Martin

Tyler Foust

Brother Larry L. Carroll Oliver Springs

Sister Lora Seeber and Wilker Oliver Springs

And many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park for Mrs. Janice’s graveside service.