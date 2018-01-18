Home / Obituaries / Janice Carroll Lisenbee, age 63 of Oliver Springs

Janice Carroll Lisenbee, age 63 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at her residence. Janice was born on February 25, 1954 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Rulie and Ellen Byrge Carroll. Janice was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by two baby sisters, and grandson Gavin Rulie Benbeneck.
                              
Survivors:
Husband                               Terry Lisenbee                                           Oliver Springs
Son                                        Barry Lisenbee and Cara             Hagertown, MD
Daughter                              Jennifer Lea Lisenbee                  Oliver Springs
Grandchildren                     Haily Lynn Lisenbee
                                                Sierra Nicole Lisenbee
                                                Sabra Cheyenne Martin
                                                Tyler Foust
Brother                                  Larry L. Carroll                                            Oliver Springs
Sister                         Lora Seeber and Wilker                Oliver Springs
And many other family members and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park for Mrs. Janice’s graveside service.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

