Icy, slick roads lead to closings, delays, postponements

With freezing rain and slick road conditions this morning, several area school systems closed their doors today.

Schools were closed in Clinton, Oak Ridge, Campbell, Morgan, Roane, Union and Anderson counties, and the Anderson County Schools also closed the Central Office. The Board of Education’s budget committee meeting is still scheduled to take place at 6 pm tonight.

The Anderson County government closed for the day as well, meaning that several committee meetings set for tonight have been rescheduled. This includes the Conservation Board, the Purchasing Committee, the Highway Committee, the Nominating Committee and the Operations Committee. All of those meetings will be rescheduled for this Thursday January 11th at the Courthouse.

Here is the schedule of meetings for the 11th: Conservation, Room 118A at 4:00 p.m.;

Purchasing, Room 312 at 4:30 p.m.;

Highway, Room 312 at 5:00 p.m.;

Nominating, Room 118A at 5:30 p.m.;

Operations, Room 312 at 6 p.m.

All campuses of Roane State Community College were closed today, and Anderson County Community Action was also closed.

With temperatures expected to get above the freezing mark and stay there later today, road conditions are expected to improve, and everybody should be back on their normal schedule on Tuesday.