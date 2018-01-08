Home / Featured / Icy, slick roads lead to closings, delays, postponements

Icy, slick roads lead to closings, delays, postponements

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

With freezing rain and slick road conditions this morning, several area school systems closed their doors today.

Schools were closed in Clinton, Oak Ridge, Campbell, Morgan, Roane, Union and Anderson counties, and the Anderson County Schools also closed the Central Office. The Board of Education’s budget committee meeting is still scheduled to take place at 6 pm tonight.

The Anderson County government closed for the day as well, meaning that several committee meetings set for tonight have been rescheduled. This includes the Conservation Board, the Purchasing Committee, the Highway Committee, the Nominating Committee and the Operations Committee. All of those meetings will be rescheduled for this Thursday January 11th at the Courthouse.

Here is the schedule of meetings for the 11th:  Conservation, Room 118A at 4:00 p.m.;

Purchasing, Room 312 at 4:30 p.m.;

Highway, Room 312 at 5:00 p.m.;

Nominating, Room 118A at 5:30 p.m.;

Operations, Room 312 at 6 p.m.

All campuses of Roane State Community College were closed today, and Anderson County Community Action was also closed.

With temperatures expected to get above the freezing mark and stay there later today, road conditions are expected to improve, and everybody should be back on their normal schedule on Tuesday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge man escapes fire

An Oak Ridge man suffered only minor injuries when his house caught fire Friday morning. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved