Holiday hoops round-up

The final weekend of 2017 included some high school basketball.

On Friday, in girls’ action at the Harriman Christmas Tournament, the Clinton Lady Dragons hammered Harriman 50-30. In Maryville, Anderson County’s Lady Mavs fell to Oneida 53-46, while Oak Ridge downed West Clermont of Ohio 56-44 in the semifinals of the Greene County Girls’ Classic. Sevier County upended Oliver Springs 52-44 and McMinn Central edged Campbell County 74-73 in Maryville.

On the boys’ side of the ledger on Friday, Clinton fell to Lenoir City 63-48 in Harriman while Campbell County lost to Ball, Texas 52-50 at a tournament in Alabama.

Saturday’s girls’ action saw Clinton beat Coalfield 54-45 in Harriman, while Hendersonville dispatched Oliver Springs 43-40 and Bradley Central nipped Oak Ridge 54-48 in the championship of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Greeneville.

The Clinton boys closed out their time in Harriman with a much needed 63-60 win over Coalfield, while McMinn Central hammered Oliver Springs 79-29 and Gulf Breeze, Florida beat Campbell County 63-45.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons tip off a busy January with a doubleheader tonight at home against Heritage. There is a schedule change for this evening’s contests, as there will be no junior varsity games. The girls’ varsity tips off at 5:30 this afternoon, with the boys’ varsity game starting at 7:00.

WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press will begin with live updates from the Dragon Den during the back half of Trading Time Primetime, followed at 7:00 by play-by-play coverage of the remainder of the doubleheader.