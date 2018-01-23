Historic Ramsey House offers tinsmithing workshop

On February 10, at Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville, learn all about the use and trade of tin in the 18th century from local professional Tinsmith, David Drake. This workshop is an instructional, hands-on workshop, where participants will have the chance to make their own tin creation! Participants will learn the basic use of hand tools used in the tinsmithing craft.

During this workshop, participants will lay out a pattern, cut, pierce (punch) a design, fold, form and solder a candleholder using hand tools.

This workshop will be limited to 6 participants and is scheduled for four hours, 9 am. to 1 pm.

The goal is for everyone to leave with a completed candleholder.

The cost is $50 and all supplies are included. Reservations and payment can be made on our website, www.ramseyhouse.org or over the phone, (865) 546-0745 and must be made in advance. Registration will end on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Historic Ramsey House…2614 Thorngrove Pike…Knoxville, TN 37914