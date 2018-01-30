Home / Local Sports / High school hoops scores, schedules

High school hoops scores, schedules

Jim Harris

High School basketball scores Monday January 29th

Sunbright girls 44 Oliver Springs 43…Sunbright boys 67 Oliver Springs 59.

Scott girls 64 Union County 41…Union County boys 66 Scott 61

High School basketball schedules Tuesday January 30th

Clinton at Halls (WYSH, live updates beginning at 6:30 during Trading Time Primetime, full coverage at 7:00 on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press)…Powell at Anderson County…Campbell County at Oak Ridge…Oliver Springs at Coalfield…Wartburg at Harriman…Kingston at Alcoa…Karns at Central…Greenback at Midway…Oneida at Oakdale…Rockwood at Sunbright…Cumberland Gap at Union County.

