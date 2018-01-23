High school hoops scores, schedule

High school basketball scores Monday January 23rd

Clinton girls 64 Gibbs 55…Clinton held off a feisty Gibbs squad behind 18 points from Nikki Jones, 13 points from Amaya Whitt, 12 from Danyel Joy and 10 from Ally Evans. CHS is 14-7 on the season.

Clinton boys 68 Gibbs 48…Clinton cruised at Gibbs, as Trevon Hill scored 17 points, Evan Winchester added 14 and Luke Harrison tallied 11. CHS improved to 8-15.

Wartburg girls 61 Coalfield 27…Coalfield boys 66 Wartburg 61.

High school basketball schedule Tuesday January 24th

Clinton at Karns (on WYSH)…Anderson County at Halls…Oak Ridge at Central…Wartburg at Oliver Springs…Powell at Campbell County…Scott at Jellico…Midway at Oneida…Sunbright at Oakdale…Union County at Pigeon Forge…Harriman at Rockwood…Kingston at Loudon.