High school hoops round-up January 30th

High School basketball scores Tuesday January 29th

Clinton girls 44 Halls 37…The Lady Dragons built, then almost blew an 18-point second-half lead on the road but were able to hold off Halls for a big District win. Nikki Jones scored 16 points to lead CHS, which improved to 16-7 and 6-6 in D3AAA, while Kinley Martin and Danyel Joy each scored nine, including several big free throws down the stretch.

Halls boys 79 Clinton 71…The Dragons’ road rally came up short in the fourth quarter thanks to several missed free throws and missed scoring chances inside. Clinton fell to 8-17 and 3-9 in D3AAA despite 26 points from Evan Winchester, 19 from Daraon Jones and 11 from Trevon Hill.

Elsewhere

Powell girls 48 Anderson County 40…Anderson County boys 57 Powell 43.

Campbell County girls 56 Oak Ridge 54…Oak Ridge boys 89 Campbell County 54.

Oliver Springs girls 56 Coalfield 50…Coalfield boys 72 Oliver Springs 45.

Oneida girls 62 Oakdale 48…Oneida boys 64 Oakdale 63.

Sunbright girls 44 Rockwood 28…Rockwood boys 62 Sunbright 59.

Union County girls 44 Cumberland Gap 34…Union County boys 58 Sunbright 51.

Alcoa girls 35 Kingston 28…Alcoa boys 68 Kingston 43.

Wednesday January 31st schedule

Campbell County at Clinton (WYSH–coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime, and continues at 7 on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press)…Anderson County at Central.