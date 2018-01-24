High School basketball scores Tuesday January 23rd

Clinton girls 53 Karns 17…Clinton rolled to the road victory at Karns, which has now lost 45 consecutive games. The Lady Dragons led 43-4 at halftime and the second half was played with a running clock. Nikki Jones scored 11 to lead CHS (14-7, 4-6) and Abby Szabo added 10. The second half for Clinton was played primarily by young reserves as they delivered an early birthday present to Coach Alicia Phillips, whose birthday is today (January 24th).

Karns boys 83 Clinton 68…Karns used a scoring run at the end of the second quarter and a second spurt in the fourth to pull away from the Dragons (8-16, 3-7) at home. Clinton was led by Trevon Hill’s 20 points and three others (Daraon Jones, 13; Evan Winchester, 11; and Luke Harrison, 10) hit for double figures.

ELSEWHERE

Halls 51 Anderson County 45…Anderson County boys 73 Halls 71.

Oak Ridge girls 59 Central 6…Oak Ridge boys 93 Central 68.

Wartburg girls 54 Oliver Springs 40…Wartburg boys 75 Oliver Springs 53.

Campbell County girls 48 Powell 37…Powell boys 56 Campbell County 38.

Sunbright girls 54 Oakdale 49…Oakdale boys 101 Sunbright 63.

Pigeon Forge girls 68 Union County 31…Union County boys 79 Pigeon Forge 65.

Rockwood girls 34 Harriman 31…Harriman boys 61 Rockwood 57.

Kingston girls 67 Loudon 29…Loudon boys 57 Kingston 35.