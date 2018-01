High School basketball scoreboard Tuesday January 9th

Powell girls 52 Clinton 32…Clinton struggled offensively and were blown out on the road, despite a solid defensive effort. Only two Lady Dragons made field goals in the game, with Nikki Jones tallying 15 points and Danyel Joy 13.

Powell boys 60 Clinton 46…Clinton’s boys also struggled to find offense and lost at Powell despite a similarly-strong defensive performance. Evan Winchester and Trevon Hill each scored 11 points to lead CHS.

Elsewhere

Anderson County girls 67 Karns 13…Karns boys 68 Anderson County 64.

Oak Ridge girls 59 Halls 27…Oak Ridge boys 90 Halls 34.

Campbell County girls 56 Central 25…Campbell County boys 56 Central 55.

Jellico girls 62 Berean Christian 52…Berean Christian boys 71 Jellico 59.

Oliver Springs girls 39 Harriman 24…Harriman boys 86 Oliver Springs 40.

Midway girls 55 Rockwood 21…Rockwood boys 61 Midway 47.

Sunbright girls 41 Coalfield 28…Coalfield boys 76 Sunbright 58.

Northview Academy girls 55 Union County 40…Northview Academy boys 72 Union County 70.

Oneida girls 56 Wartburg 48…Wartburg boys 58 Oneida 57.

Kingston girls 69 Fulton 55…Fulton boys 69 Kingston 46.