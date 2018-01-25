Home / Local Sports / High school basketball schedules

High school basketball schedules

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 1 Views

High school basketball’s regular season is winding down.

Tonight, Oak Ridge will host Powell in a game postponed from last week, Campbell County hosts Farragut, Midway travels to Sunbright, Kingston plays host to Scott and Central visits South-Doyle.

Friday features a full slate of games, including Central at Clinton on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

In other District 3-AAA action, Oak Ridge visits Anderson County on Friday, with Campbell County traveling to Karns and Halls visiting Powell.

Across the area, Jellico hosts Hancock County on Friday, while Oliver Springs hosts Midway, Sunbright plays at Maryville Christian, Union County visits Carter, Coalfield hosts Oakdale, Harriman hits the road for Oneida, Rockwood ventures into Wartburg and Kingston heads to Knoxville for a date with Austin-East.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

High school hoops scores, schedule

High school basketball scores Monday January 23rd Clinton girls 64 Gibbs 55…Clinton held off a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved