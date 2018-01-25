High school basketball schedules

High school basketball’s regular season is winding down.

Tonight, Oak Ridge will host Powell in a game postponed from last week, Campbell County hosts Farragut, Midway travels to Sunbright, Kingston plays host to Scott and Central visits South-Doyle.

Friday features a full slate of games, including Central at Clinton on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

In other District 3-AAA action, Oak Ridge visits Anderson County on Friday, with Campbell County traveling to Karns and Halls visiting Powell.

Across the area, Jellico hosts Hancock County on Friday, while Oliver Springs hosts Midway, Sunbright plays at Maryville Christian, Union County visits Carter, Coalfield hosts Oakdale, Harriman hits the road for Oneida, Rockwood ventures into Wartburg and Kingston heads to Knoxville for a date with Austin-East.