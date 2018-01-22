Helen B. Humphrey, age 96, of Clinton passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born in Clinton, TN on January 14, 1922 to the late M.T. and Frances Graham Humphrey. Helen was a member of the Hinds Creek Baptist Church. She retired from Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Helen enjoyed gardening, canning and loved to help others when they were in need. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by, husband, Fred Beets; daughter, Anna Lou Hansard and her brothers & sisters.

Helen is survived by,

Daughter…………..Mary Helen McNair husband Danie

Son……………………Arnold Beets wife Nancy

Grandchildren…..Steve McNair, Jason McNair, Chris Beets, Amy Matthews, Emma Nuchols, Debbie Moore, Rhonda Williams, Donna Harrington and Valerie Wilcox

20 Great grandchildren and 4 Great great grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Scott Jones officiating. Helen’s interment will be held at the Sartin Cemetery on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 11:00AM.

