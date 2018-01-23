Haslam proposes anti-opioid legislation

Monday, Governor Bill Haslam unveiled a plan to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.

Called “TN Together,” the plan is one of the major legislative priorities for the governor during this session of the General Assembly.

In 2016, the last year that official numbers are available for, over 1600 Tennesseeans died from drug overdoses and that number is believed to have risen in 2017.

The plan includes three main focuses: prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

As far as prevention, the plan includes a public awareness campaign and new K-12 education standards that will include opioid abuse and addiction prevention. The plan will also call for changes in opioid prescription doses, including setting caps on prescriptions.

The governor is proposing adding over 500 beds to the state’s West Tennessee prison, while expanding drug treatment services to make them more available. The plan also calls for the creation of a drug treatment program that would allow inmates who complete it to have time cut off of their prison sentences.

The proposal’s law enforcement component includes adding 25 TBI agents specifically focusing on the opioid crisis and equipping state troopers with naloxone, the drug that reverses or blocks the effects of opioids after an overdose. In addition, new recovery compliance courts would be established if the proposal were to pass.

It is not yet clear how the various components of the estimated $30 million overall proposal will be funded.