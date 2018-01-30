Haslam delivers final State of the State address, unveils budget proposal

Governor Bill Haslam on Monday gave his final State of the State address to the General Assembly in Nashville.

In his speech, the governor touted some of his administration’s accomplishments over the past seven years and laid out his vision for his final year in office. Haslam also issued a challenge to lawmakers: to have Tennessee lead the nation in jobs, education and government efficiency.

Some of the accomplishments noted during his speech included:

Lowest unemployment rates in the state’s history and a job growth rate greater than 17 percent, with nearly 400,000 net new private sector jobs created

Fastest-improving students in the nation across math, reading and science, along with the highest high school graduation rates the state has ever seen

With the proposed Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget, Governor Haslam’s administration will have invested nearly $1.5 billion into K-12 education, with $500 million of that going to teacher salaries

More than $500 million in tax cuts to Tennesseans, including a 30 percent cut on groceries

A cut in year-to-year spending by more than a half billion dollars

Tripling the state’s Rainy Day Fund

Haslam pointed out the state is on pace to meet its goal of getting 55 percent of working-age Tennesseans to complete a college education early, thanks in large part to the creation of Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect, which gives all Tennesseans access to college, free of tuition and fees.

Along those lines, Haslam announced the Complete to Compete initiative, which seeks to restructure financial aid requirements for Tennessee Promise and HOPE scholarships to keep students on track. It also requires community colleges to implement structured, ready-made schedules for all incoming full-time students based on their academic program.

Haslam also introduced the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018, which focuses on reforming the system while strengthening families and promoting public safety, all while making the most of limited resources.

His final budget proposal comes in at $37.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, making investments in K-12 education to the tune of more than $200 million in new state funding, including additional monies for teacher compensation; pay raises other state employees and setting aside money for the state’s reserve fund, bringing the so-called Rainy Day Fund to $850 million. The budget also proposes an additional $100 million in higher education initiatives.

Among the latest additions to the budget is the $30 million effort dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis, which includes $15 million in new money. The budget also provides $2.2 million to hire 10 new TBI agents specifically tasked with fighting the opioid crisis. Haslam’s proposal falls short of the recommendations of a legislative task force, which sought to add 25 new TBI agents.

The governor’s legislation follows recommendations from a task force on juvenile justice led by House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

Haslam noted that while the state has made significant investments, it has also kept its fiscal house in order, by cutting the size of state government. His administration is touting the fact that during his tenure, the state’s budget has only grown at a rate of 2 percent.

To view a press release regarding the speech and the budget, click here.

To view the text of the Governor’s address in full, click here.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the statement below following Gov. Haslam’s State of the State address:

Governor Haslam gave an outstanding final state of the state address tonight worthy of his successful tenure as governor. It was an important look back at the work that’s been accomplished but also a forward-looking speech on the issues we will tackle this year. Governor Haslam outlined with great precision the promises that have been made by this unified Republican government and how those promised have been kept.

The opioid crisis is the true scourge of our time. I am proud the governor has chosen to make this fight his own. The General Assembly will be working hard with the administration to ensure that we treat those suffering through addiction, prevent addiction in the future and enforce the law against those facilitating the opioid epidemic.

Once again, Governor Haslam’s budget places priorities where they need to be. We are keeping our budget balanced, continuing our commitment to education and advancing the battle against opioid addiction. I’m looking forward to adding legislative input to this vision so that together we can continue to make Tennessee the best state in the nation to live, work and family.

Democrats responded to the Governor’s State of the State Address by introducing their own plan to radically increase funding to fight Tennessee’s opioid crisis.

“Sadly, the Governor’s paltry 25 million opioid plan represents a business-as-usual approach to the opioid crisis – our communities are facing a dire emergency and we need to take bold action to stem the tide of opioids that is destroying Tennessee’s families and communities,” said Democratic House Caucus Chair Mike Stewart. “The Governor was willing to eliminate a hundred million dollars a year when they repealed the estate tax on Tennessee’s richest families but proposes to spend a quarter of that amount on Tennessee’s most pressing health crisis – we can obviously do much better,” Stewart added.

“This disagreement isn’t politics, its math,” Democratic Senate Caucus Chair Jeff Yarbro said. “If you look at the numbers, we would get a fraction of the people who need it into treatment, when we had 21,000 overdoses that led to death or hospitalization last year. We believe this is a fight we could actually win, if the Governor’s hands weren’t tied behind his back by the supermajority leadership.”

“The easiest way to get many Tennesseans much needed treatment is to expand healthcare, as we’ve been urging the Republicans to do for years,” Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh stated. “If the Republicans won’t do that, then we need to put the resources in the budget to adequately address the crisis.”

Democrats pointed to alarming statistics to underscore the crisis currently faced by Tennessee’s communities:

The number of overdose deaths in Tennessee continues to skyrocket, with over 1600 deaths in 2016, a 12 percent increase over the prior year. More Tennessee citizens now die of opioid overdoses than car accidents.[1]

From 2005 to 2016, the number of Tennessee babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome has increased six-fold.[2]

The economic costs of opioid abuse in Tennessee are estimated at $2 Billion annually, including 1.29 billion in income lost because people have dropped out of the job market and $422.5 million for hospitalizations associated with opioid abuse.[3]

Vermont obtained a special Medicaid waiver to subsidize their approach to opioid addiction. As a result, Medicaid alone now pays for most of the expenses incurred by the system’s more than 8,000 opioid addiction patients, each of whom costs on average nearly $16,000 a year.[4]

“We saw with the crack epidemic that failure to provide treatment to addicts hurt families and for years made it difficult if not impossible to really get the problem under control. In this drug crisis, as any, government should respond effectively and equally to the total community. Let’s not repeat past mistakes with this new crisis,” stated Assistant House Democratic Leader Joe Towns.

###

[1] Holly Fletcher, “Tennessee overdose deaths jump 12% in 2016, as opioid crisis rages,” Nashville Tennessean (September 18,2017).

[2] Sycamore Institute, “The Opioid Epidemic in Tennessee: Key Policy Milestones and Indicators of Progress” (2017).

[3] WKRN, “Analysis: Substance abuse annually costs Tennessee billions” (December 5, 2017).

[4] German Lopez, “I looked for a state that’s taken the opioid epidemic seriously. I found Vermont.”, Vox Media (updated-Oct. 31, 2017).