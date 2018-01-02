Home / Featured / Harriman Police investigate fatal shooting

Harriman Police investigate fatal shooting

Jim Harris

Harriman Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting on Harding Road on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8 am, Harriman Police responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Harding Road and upon their arrival, encountered several people at the home and one man, identified as 31-year-old Harriman resident Jacob Christian Sizemore, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators from the Harriman PD, assisted by Roane County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted numerous interviews with witnesses, including one man, identified in a press release only as a white male, who told detectives he had fired the fatal shot, saying he had done so in self-defense, or the”defense of others,” according to authorities.

The shooter’s name had not been released as of the time this report was filed. No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

If you have any information on Saturday’s fatal shooting, call Harriman Police Detective Kasey Mynatt at 865-882-3383.

