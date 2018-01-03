Harriman PD need less than an hour to nab robbery suspect

It took less than an hour Tuesday for police in Harriman to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery at a CVS pharmacy.

Officers were called to the CVS on South Roane Street shortly after 12:30 pm Tuesday and told that man had come in to the store and walked to the pharmacy, where he passed the pharmacist a note demanding a large amount of oxycodone and displayed a handgun. The pharmacist complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators quickly reviewed surveillance camera footage from the store and broadcast a description of the suspect to neighboring law enforcement agencies. A short time later, a man matching the description drove by a couple of Roane County Sheriff’s investigators, who pulled him over on Highway 70 in the Midtown area. 31-year-old William Folger of Kentucky was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported finding evidence linking Folger to the robbery in and around his vehicle at the time of his arrest.