Gladys Mae Michaels, age 84 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. She was born in Pennsylvania on October 10, 1933 to the late William and Alma Swarts Hall. Gladys enjoyed playing music with her husband, Art, and taking care of care of family and friends. In addition to her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Smith.   

 

Survivors:

 

Husband of 55 years              Arthur Michaels

 

Sons                                        Terry and Barry

 

Daughters                               Rhonda Clites

                                                 Linda Finley

                                                 Betty Delinkis

 

Special Friends                      Debbie and Will Grinder

                                                Angie Bunch

 

 

Many grandchildren, great grandchildren,  nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Browns Flat Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Following Funeral Service at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

