Jim Harris Obituaries

Gertrude Webster better known as “Tillie” age 90 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at her son’s home in Clinton, TN.  She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.  Gertrude enjoyed arts, crafts and working with clay at the Community Craft.  She liked all kinds of flowers.

Tillie is preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Minnie Hoskins; husband, Sanford T. Webster Sr.; son, Stephen Garret Webster; brother, Hobart Hoskins Jr.; and sister, Mary Alice Hoskins.

Tillie is survived by her sons, Sandy Webster of Clinton, TN, Dennis Webster and wife Jeannie of Clinton, TN, Bill Webster and wife Trilla of Clinton, TN, Michael Webster of Clinton, TN and James Webster and wife Marsha of Clinton, TN; brother, James B. Hoskins and wife Christine of Decatur, AL; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Tillie’s family would like to thank all the staff with U.T. Hospice for the special care that was given to her during her illness.

Tillie’s family and friends had a graveside service for her at 10:00am on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at her family cemetery in Clinton, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN was in charge of all arrangements.

