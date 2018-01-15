Home / Obituaries / Gene Allen Corder

Gene Allen Corder

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Gene Allen Corder, born January 6, 1945

Although Gene was handicapped, he loved life and everyone he met and he was a joy to be around.

Gene was preceded in death by….Dad Robert Doyle Corder, mother Opal Vertie Corder, brothers Douglas C. Corder, James Leon Corder and nephew Barry Doyle Corder.

Survived by brother….Brother Archer V. Corder sister Margaret Ann LaRocco, sister-in-law June Corder and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends from 12pm to 1pm on Monday, January 15, 2018 with funeral starting at 1pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee.  Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Pastor Archer Corder and Pastor Curtis Akers officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH’s News & Sports Director since 2000.
In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and baseball.
Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA.
Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Shelia Benton, age 66 of Andersonville

Shelia Benton, age 66 of Andersonville passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018.  Shelia was of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved