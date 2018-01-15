Gene Allen Corder, born January 6, 1945

Although Gene was handicapped, he loved life and everyone he met and he was a joy to be around.

Gene was preceded in death by….Dad Robert Doyle Corder, mother Opal Vertie Corder, brothers Douglas C. Corder, James Leon Corder and nephew Barry Doyle Corder.

Survived by brother….Brother Archer V. Corder sister Margaret Ann LaRocco, sister-in-law June Corder and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends from 12pm to 1pm on Monday, January 15, 2018 with funeral starting at 1pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Pastor Archer Corder and Pastor Curtis Akers officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

