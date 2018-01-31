Home / Featured / Gas wells vandalized, batteries stolen

Gas wells vandalized, batteries stolen

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating thefts and vandalism at three gas wells in Briceville.

Deputies met Tuesday morning with an employee of Diversified Gas & Oil, who told them that in recent weeks, three of the company’s gas wells had been vandalized and parts stolen.

Melvin Myers told deputies that his company monitors the wells, located on Tennessee Hollow Lane, Bill Black Lane and Cross Mountain Coal Road in Briceville, and that his employees had discovered that the batteries that power the wells had been stolen, and that the suspects also caused significant damage to the boxes and circuit boards that house the batteries and other electronics.

At this time there are no suspects or known witnesses but the Criminal Investigation Division is following up.

