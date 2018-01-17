Gary Lynn Bullock age 52 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2017 at his home in Clinton, TN. Gary enjoyed four wheeling and family gatherings. He loved his family and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. Gary was part of the Glee Club and played on the basketball team while at Clinton Junior High School. He is preceded in death by his father, Elbert Bullock.

Gary is survived by his mother, Jean Goins Bullock of Clinton, TN; son, Christopher Rutherford & Heather and Heather’s daughter, Alex of Lake City, TN; daughter, Tabitha Bullock & Allen of Clinton, TN; the mother of Gary’s children, Renee Bullock of Clinton, TN; brothers, David Bullock of Clinton, TN and Roger Bullock & Myra of Lake City, TN; nephews, Robert Bullock of Lake City, TN, Paul Bullock & Jennifer of Indianapolis, IN, and Samuel Bullock & Alisha of Caryville, TN; niece, Rachel Bullock of Lake City, TN; great nephews Issac & Jayden Bullock of Caryville, TN and great niece, Emily Bullock of Indianapolis, IN as well as several cousins and other relatives and friends.

Gary’s arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.