Follow-up: Teen charged with two felonies in OR explosion investigation

Wednesday, Oak Ridge Police announced that the juvenile arrested on Tuesday in connection with a pair of recent explosions in Oak Ridge has now been charged with two counts of the possession, or manufacture of, prohibited weapons, a Class B felony. The juvenile appeared in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday and was released.

The investigation is continuing.

Authorities say that no additional information will be released at this time.

(Previous story) Tuesday, the Oak Ridge Police Department announced it identified and arrested a juvenile suspect connected to two recent reports of explosions in the city.

The first explosion was reportetd on Saturday, January 13, at a picnic area near Blankenship Field. The other was reported on Monday, January 15, at Milt Dickens Park, where a small crater was left behind on the playground. No injuries were reported in either incident, and in a release issued by the city, investigators said that they “do not believe there was any malicious intent.”

ORPD says that its Juvenile Unit investigators, working with Oak Ridge school officials, on Tuesday morning, detained and questioned a male student at Oak Ridge High School who was believed “to have knowledge regarding both explosions.” Investigators determined that potential evidence was still inside the student’s vehicle, which was parked in the front lot of the high school.

Investigators established a safe perimeter and requested assistance from the Knoxville Police Department’s Bomb Squad. In the release, the city said that, “at no time were any students, staff or bystanders in danger,” adding that bomb squad personnel were called in out of “an abundance of caution.”

Evidence was recovered from the vehicle and the area was deemed safe.

The student was transported to a juvenile detention center and is facing multiple criminal charges. He was expected to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday, January 24.

Oak Ridge Police are continuing to investigate. Due to the fact that the suspect is a juvenile, his name is not being released.