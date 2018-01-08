Follow-up: Hargett presents Archive grant in AC

(Secretary of State’s office) Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented a grant in Anderson County Friday.

The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, help develop local county archives.

“This grant is great news for Anderson County. Our archives are an invaluable resource for our current and future citizens. This money will serve to protect our records and data while ensuring the history of Anderson County is well-preserved. I appreciate the Library and Archives investing in our community in this way,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).

“These grants give local archivists the tools they need to properly preserve our state’s history. Each of our great state’s 95 counties holds a piece of the story that makes the Volunteer State what it is today. I’m proud we can help ensure our history lives on for future generations,” Secretary Hargett said.

The Anderson County Archives received a $4,000 Archives Development Grant to help preserve court documents.

“I am grateful to Secretary Hargett for his investment in our community,” said Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro). “This important funding will help our local officials better protect vital information that can be used as resources in future judicial proceedings here in Anderson County.”

The Library and Archives is awarding $45,500 in state funds to develop and enhance 17 local county archives across Tennessee.

“We must ensure that our local records are properly preserved,” said Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge). “Today’s investment in the Anderson County Archives will enable us to accomplish this important task.”