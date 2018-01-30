First Baptist in Clinton to host RAM Clinic in April; volunteers, donations sought

First Baptist Church of Clinton will be sponsoring another Anderson County Remote Area Medical® Expedition on April 28-29, 2018. The mission of the clinic is to serve those in need of vision, dental, and medical services. The Anderson County Remote Area Medical® Clinic will be a free medical clinic supported by volunteers and donations.

This event is successful thanks to the donations of time, money, goods and services from our community and state.

TO VOLUNTEER: Registration is available NOW. RAM no longer uses paper applications, individuals must sign-up online at www.volunteer.RAMUSA.org remembering to select “Clinton, TN” as the event.

As one might guess, it takes tremendous resources to host an event of this size. At the present time we are in need of approximately $20,000 in donations. Funds are used to pay for the housing of out-of-town doctors and nurses, food for our workers, snacks for our patients, tents, medical supplies, transportation, and patient after care.

TO DONATE: Please inquire about monetary or in-kind donations via the following email address ACRAMHost@gmail.com and / or call the Anderson County RAM phone number at 865-264-2220.

We would like to thank our many volunteers who have already worked countless hours preparing for this massive event. This is truly been a community project. Again, it is our goal to serve folks in need of FREE medical, dental, and vision services. Please help support this project by praying for our success and by passing this information to individuals who are in need of these FREE services.