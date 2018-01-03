Fire in Marlow injures none

Two people made it out safely and avoided injuries when their mobile home caught fire Monday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 pm on Monday night at a mobile home on Melissa Lane in Ben’s Home Center in Marlow.

Marlow firefighters reported that the structure was fully engulfed by flames upon their arrival and that their efforts focused on preventing the blaze from spreading. While the fire did damage a vehicle parked at the home, other structures were spared any damage.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been related to the use of a space heater and officials remind everyone that if they do use a space heater, to make sure it is on a flat, level surface at least three feet away from anything flammable. It is also recommended that when purchasing a space heater, to look for models with an automatic shut-off switch, meaning that if it tips over, it automatically shuts off. Fire officials also say that you should always keep an eye on space heaters when in use.

Marlow crews stayed on the scene until about 11 pm Monday and were joined on the scene by deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the county EMS.

Again, no injuries were reported and both residents refused medical treatment at the scene.