Fire destroys home on Hidden Hills Drive

A fire Tuesday morning destroyed a home on Hidden Hills Drive in Clinton.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at 1604 Hidden Hills Drive at around 6:30 am Tuesday and reported that the house was fully engulfed by flames. Several volunteer fire departments responded and extinguished the blaze, but the house suffered severe damage.

Resident Jordan Duncan told deputies that he had awoken to smoke coming from his air vents, but said he did not know where the fire may have started.

The ACSD’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.