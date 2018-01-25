Fire destroys home in Campbell

Crews from three fire departments were unable to save a house from being destroyed in a Wednesday afternoon fire in Campbell County.

Crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service as well as the LaFollette and Caryville Fire Departments responded to a call of a fire on Moonview Drive in the Powell Valley Shores subdivision at around 5 pm Wednesday.

One firefighter suffered a knee injury, but no civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, which kept crews on-scene until around 10 pm, is under investigation.