Fire destroys home Friday, rekindles Saturday

A fire destroyed a home in Marlow Friday night, but no injuries were reported.

The fire at the home on the corner of Laurel and Hidden Valley Roads was reported at around 4:15 pm Friday and crews from all five of Anderson County’s volunteer fire departments responded. The rear of the house suffered significant damage in the fire.

Roads around the scene were closed for several hours because of fire trucks parked in the roadways and water from fighting the fire freezing on the streets. An Anderson County Highway Department crew treated the roadways so that they could be opened up right around the same time fire crews left the scene at approximately 9 pm.

The fire rekindled early Saturday morning, this time damaging the front of the house, and Marlow firefighters returned to knock down the fire and extinguish any remaining hot spots.

The cause of Friday’s fire and Saturday’s flare-up are both under investigation.

No injuries were reported.