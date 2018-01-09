Home / Local News / Fire destroys Briceville house

Fire destroys Briceville house

A fire destroyed a home on Andy’s Ridge Road outside Rocky Top on Friday night.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call shortly before 7 pm Friday and when they arrived, reported that Briceville Volunteer firefighters were already on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

The resident of the home told deputies that he had walked across the street to his mother’s house for a few minutes when he came back out and realized that his house was on fire. He added that his mother also owns the house that burned.

The structure was described as a total loss, and while the official cause has not been determined, the resident believes that the fire started in the living room where a space heater was being used.

No one was injured in the fire.

