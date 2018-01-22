Home / Featured / Fire at Roane Medical damages heat, air unit, injures none

Fire at Roane Medical damages heat, air unit, injures none

Jim Harris

Saturday night, a fire broke out on the roof of the Roane Medical Center.

Harriman firefighters were first on the scene and reported that the fire was located in a heat and air unit on the rear portion of the facility’s roof. Kingston and Rockwood fire crews also responded with their ladder trucks and the blaze was extinguished within just a few minutes.

No evacuations of patients were necessary despite some smoke getting trapped between the ceiling and the roof.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

