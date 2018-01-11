Election season almost here in Anderson County

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the fact that only TWO Republicans have picked up petitions to run for County Mayor.)

Believe it or not, the election season is almost upon us here in Anderson County.

The first of three elections in the county this year will be the county primaries on May 1st.

Here is a look at who has picked up and/or filed their petitions to run with the Anderson County Election Commission.

Two men have picked up petitions to run for the office of Circuit Court Clerk and they are Republican incumbent William Jones and former County Mayor Rex Lynch. Jones has not filed his petition as of this morning, but Lynch filed his in November.

Incumbent Republican County Clerk Jeff Cole will face a challenger in the May primary in the form of Leesa Arowood. Cole has filed his petition to run, but Arowood has not.

Two Republicans have picked up petitions to run for the office of County Mayor. Commissioner Steve Emert has filed his petition while incumbent Terry Frank has picked up but not yet filed her petition.

The only Democrat to have picked up a petition to run for Anderson County Sheriff is Chief Deputy Mark Lucas, who has qualified for the election. On the Republican side, those seeking to replace the retiring Paul White include 7th District Crime Task Force Director Russell Barker, Oak Ridge police officer Lewis Ridenour and Sheriff’s Deputy Mark “Hollywood” Whaley. Of those three, only Ridenour has qualified to run.

Three people have filed to run in the Republican primary for the office of Trustee, an office currently held on an interim basis by Myron Iwanski. They are Clinton Mayor Scott Burton, 911 Director Regina Copeland and School Board member Scott Gillenwaters. So far, Gillenwaters is the only one to have qualified for the primary.

Two longtime incumbents, Register of Deeds Tim Shelton and Road Superintendent Gary Long, are both unopposed in the Republican primary.

The deadline to qualify as a candidate in the May 1st Anderson County Primary will be at 12 noon on February 15th and the deadline to withdraw a candidate’s name will be 12 noon on February 22nd.

Early voting for the May election begins April 11th, lasting through April 26th and, again the primary itself is May 1st. April 2nd is the final day to register to vote in time to be able to vote in the May election.

For more information, visit www.acelect.com.