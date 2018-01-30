Edith Dianne Gipson, age 69 of Clinton, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She graduated from South Point High School in South Point, OH. She was an avid animal lover but her greatest joy was being a mother, wife, homemaker, sewing and traveling to Ireland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Wykle Whitley; daughter, Elicia Dawn Gipson; brother, Michael Lynn Whitley and sister, Wilma Jane Whitley.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years; Bucky Gipson; children, Angela Jean Riche and husband, Darrel, Christy Annette Stanley and Chris Mollentine; sister, Linda Whitley; brother, Russell Whitley and wife Judy; grandchildren, Kristen Renee Stanley, Kameron Russell Stanley; Gianna Nicole Riche.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 11:30 am at St. Therese Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

