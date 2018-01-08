Dragons sweep Gibbs; rest of scores and schedules

High school basketball scores Friday January 5th

Clinton girls 58 Gibbs 32…The Lady Dragons throttled Gibbs as Danyel Joy led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Nikki Jones added 12 points and Amaya Whitt contributed 11 as the Lady Dragons improved to 12-5.

Clinton boys 74 Gibbs 45…On a night when Clinton Coach Chris Lockard was honored for his 300th career coaching victory, his Dragons gave him career win #305 as five players scored in double figures, led by Tony Harris and Luke Harrison, who had 14 apiece. Evan Winchester scored 12, Daraon Jones added 11 and Trevon Hill notched 10 points.

Lockard picked up career win #300 in December and was honored on Friday during a ceremony in which several of his assistant coaches through the years returned and he was presented with a commemorative basketball by his son, current Dragon player Chase Lockard.

ELSEWHERE:

Oliver Springs girls 49 Anderson County 39…Anderson County boys 70 Oliver Springs 41.

Oak Ridge girls 68 Central 15…Oak Ridge boys 81 Central 66.

Campbell County girls 59 Scott 38…Campbell County boys 64 Scott 56.

Jellico girls 47 Washburn 46…Jellico boys 72 Washburn 56.

Powell girls 68 Carter 62…Carter boys 71 Powell 63.

Harriman girls 42 Coalfield 28…Coalfield boys 74 Harriman 70.

Midway girls 48 Oakdale 27…Oakdale boys 99 Midway 63.

Oneida girls 54 Rockwood 33…Oneida boys 39 Rockwood 34.

Sunbright girls 49 Wartburg 41…Wartburg boys 79 Sunbright 77.

Tuesday schedule (1/9/18)

Clinton at Powell (WYSH)…Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Oak Ridge…Campbell County at Central…Jellico at Berean Christian…Harriman at Oliver Springs…Rockwood at Midway…Coalfield at Sunbright…Northview Academy at Union County…Oneida at Wartburg…Fulton at Kingston.