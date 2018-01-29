Donald Gregory Bullock age 61 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018 at his home in Clinton. He was a loving husband, awesome dad and loved his family. Donald had a passion for playing the guitar and loved music. He was an avid reader, loved history and genealogy. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Oris and Mildred Bullock.

Donald is survived by his wife, Stephanie Bullock of Clinton, TN; sons, Mark Allen and wife, Erin of Missouri, Dean Bullock and wife Melissa of Waverly, TN, Andrew Allen and wife Angela of MI, Nick Bullock of Clinton, TN; daughters, Carissa Stewart and husband Bill of CA, Sarah Green and husband Ian of Knoxville, TN, Courtney Bullock of Clinton, TN; brother Dennis Bullock and wife Jerilyn of Arizona; sisters, Denise Bullock of Oak Ridge, TN, Dawn Robinson of Knoxville, TN, and Diane Benning and husband Jeff of Knoxville, TN; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Donald’s family will have a celebration of life service for him at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.