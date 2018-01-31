Dennis Birch age 41 of Andersonville passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018. He was born on October 25, 1976 in Olongopo, Phillippines to Dennis and Judy Birch.
Preceded in death by father, Dennis Birch and daughter, Sydney Birch
Dennis is survived by
Mother…. Judy Birch of Andersonville
Son…. Trevor James Birch of Virginia Beach, Virgina
Daughter…. Klaressa Birch of Wenatchee, Washington
Sister…. Tammy Birch of Ellensburg, Washington
Several aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 2, 2018 6-8 PM
At the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton
Interment will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM
At Duncan Family Cemetery in Scott County
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements