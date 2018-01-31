Dennis Birch age 41 of Andersonville passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018. He was born on October 25, 1976 in Olongopo, Phillippines to Dennis and Judy Birch.

Preceded in death by father, Dennis Birch and daughter, Sydney Birch

Dennis is survived by

Mother…. Judy Birch of Andersonville

Son…. Trevor James Birch of Virginia Beach, Virgina

Daughter…. Klaressa Birch of Wenatchee, Washington

Sister…. Tammy Birch of Ellensburg, Washington

Several aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 2, 2018 6-8 PM

At the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton

Interment will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM

At Duncan Family Cemetery in Scott County

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements

