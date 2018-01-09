Demolition work underway at future home of AMSE

Construction work is underway at the future home of the American Museum of Science and Energy at Main Street Oak Ridge.

Interior demolition work has begun and exterior demolition could start as soon as this week.

The $1.5 million project will renovate the former Sears store at what was once the Oak Ridge Mall as well as part of the old Cole’s Drug Store, providing about 18,000 square feet of space. Officials say that the new AMSE will have approximately 7200 square feet of exhibit space, two 800-square-foot classrooms and a large auditorium with a stage. The move is part of an agreement that was signed by the City of Oak Ridge and U.S. Department of Energy in December 2016. As our partners at Oak Ridge Today have reported, “under the agreement signed by the city and DOE in December 2016, the 17-acre AMSE site on South Tulane Avenue was to be transferred from the U.S. Department of Energy to the City of Oak Ridge.”

The city is, in turn, transferring the AMSE property in two phases to TN Oak Ridge Illinois LLC. That company was set up by RealtyLink, the developer of Main Street Oak Ridge. The first transfer took place in November and the City Council has approved a rezoning for that 7.44-acre parcel that clears the way for a grocery store, restaurants and retail shops.

Construction on the new location could be completed by late spring or early summer and no official opening date has been announced. As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.