Deaths of 3 children in Tennessee, including 2 in ET, blamed on flu

The Tennessee Department of Health says that three pediatric flu-related deaths had been recorded so far in the 2017-2018 flu season.

Two fatal cases were recorded in East Tennessee, and one was recorded in Middle Tennessee. The counties in which those deaths occurred were not identified by the state. The department typically sees around two to three pediatric flu-related deaths each flu season, and in 2009, the department saw 15 deaths.

Officials warn that flu activity is widespread across the state, and are urging everyone over six months of age get a flu shot. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and for those with chronic medical conditions.

The best health habits that could help to prevent the flu include:

• Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer

• Covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

• Staying home if you are sick