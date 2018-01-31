Deadline for candidates in May’s AC primaries approaching

The deadline for candidates wishing to run for political office in the Anderson County primary election on May 1st is two weeks from tomorrow–Thursday February 15th at 12 noon.

The deadline for qualified candidates to pull out of the race will be exactly one week later, February 22nd, also at noon.

Today (January 31st) is the first day that voters can request absentee ballots if they will be out of the area during early voting or on Election Day itself.

The races are beginning to take shape, according to information from the Anderson County Election Commission.

Incumbent County Mayor Terry Frank qualified to seek the Republican nod to seek another term as County Mayor, but is facing a challenge from County Commissioner and former Commission Chair Steve Emert.

As of Tuesday, two people had qualified to seek the Republican nomination for Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk: incumbent William Jones and former County Mayor Rex Lynch. No Democrats have qualified to seek the nomination.

Two people have qualified to seek the Republican nomination for County Clerk, where longtime incumbent Jeff Cole will face a challenge from Leesa Arowood. Again, no Democrats have qualified in that primary.

Incumbent Republican Register of Deeds Tim Shelton is unopposed in the Republican primary as he seeks re-election, while Democrat Catherine Denenberg is thus far also unopposed.

Incumbent Road Superintendent Gary Long faces no challengers so far on either side of the ballot box as he seeks another four-year term.

The races for Sheriff and Trustee are a bit more crowded. One Democrat, current Chief Deputy Mark Lucas, has qualified to seek his party’s nomination for Sheriff while the Republican primary currently features three candidates. They are: 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force Director Russell Barker; current Oak Ridge Police Officer and former Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Lewis Ridenour; and longtime Deputy Mark “Hollywood” Whaley.

Again, only one Democrat has qualified to run in the Democratic primary for County Trustee and that is Ebony Capshaw of Oak Ridge. The Republican side features three candidates right now, and they are: current Clinton Mayor Scott Burton, longtime 911 Director Regina Copeland, and County School Board member and former Commissioner Scott Gillenwaters.

The deadline to register to vote in time to cast a ballot in the May primaries is April 2nd.

Early voting will run from April 11th through the 26th with Election day itself set for May 1st.

For more, visit www.acelect.com.

Candidates are also picking up petitions to seek countywide offices in the August 2nd general election. The deadline to qualify to run in the August races is noon on April 5th with the withdrawal deadline one week later.

We will run down the list of those potential candidates tomorrow online and on the air.