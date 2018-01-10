“Dead Serious…About Life” coming to Clinton, Tennessee

• Every 4 seconds, a teenager will attempt suicide

• approximately 11 young people between the ages of 15-24 die every day by suicide

• every 60 seconds a child is born to a teen mother

• one out of three 13 to 15 year olds have had sex

• Each day, 2,989 kids find out that their parents are getting divorced

• in 24 hours, 15,006 teens will use drugs for the first time

• 1 in 5 teens say they have purposely injured themselves

• nearly one in five teens has tried prescription medication to get high

These statistics are alarming! If you have teenagers, you know the daily pressures and issues that they face are enormous. Where do you begin? How do you help them? Well, there is a group in the Cincinnati, Ohio area who have something that can reach out to hundreds of junior high and high school students. And it is coming to CLINTON, TENNESSEE and will impact hundreds of students!

On Saturday & Sunday, January 13 & 14, the production of “Dead Serious…About Life” will be presented at Anderson County High School in Clinton, Tennessee. The performance on Saturday begins at 6:00 p.m. and the Sunday performance begins at 3:00 p.m. The musical will be performed by a group called Mishpachah, Inc., which is based out of Mason, Ohio.

Here is a link to a short trailer and short commercial about the production: http://mish-inc.com/promoVideos/index/144

The parents are gone and the party’s on, but before this night is over this group of teenagers’ lives will change forever. Come see this show and you will be changed too!

This hard hitting live music and drama presentation is called “Dead Serious…About Life”.

Tickets are $7 at the door or $6 in advance. To get tickets in advance, call: 1-800-459-7268 or go to our website at: www.mish-inc.com

Tickets are sold in advance until the THURSDAY BEFORE the performance at 5:00 pm.

“Dead Serious About Life” is about teenagers, their good times, and their problems – sex, drugs, alcohol, abuse, eating disorders, pregnancy, abortion, family issues, religion and suicide. But it is also about love, hope and a “better way”. You’ll laugh and you’ll cry as you experience the passion of this powerful present-day story.

Check it out on www.mish-inc.com or call 1-800-459-7268.